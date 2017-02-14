New metalloid oxide reducing bacteria...

New metalloid oxide reducing bacteria found in manitoba's nopiming gold mine tailings

Uncovering new bacteria with high resistance to toxic waste in Canada's extreme environments has potential to contribute to future bioremediation technologies IMAGE: These are examples of two strains isolated from the Nopiming Provincial Park Central Gold Mine tailings, grown in liquid culture. view more A new study published in the Canadian Journal of Microbiology has identified new toxic metalloid-reducing bacteria in highly polluted abandoned gold mine tailings in Manitoba's Nopiming Provincial Park.

Manitoba

