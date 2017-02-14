New metalloid oxide reducing bacteria found in manitoba's nopiming gold mine tailings
Uncovering new bacteria with high resistance to toxic waste in Canada's extreme environments has potential to contribute to future bioremediation technologies IMAGE: These are examples of two strains isolated from the Nopiming Provincial Park Central Gold Mine tailings, grown in liquid culture. view more A new study published in the Canadian Journal of Microbiology has identified new toxic metalloid-reducing bacteria in highly polluted abandoned gold mine tailings in Manitoba's Nopiming Provincial Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta...
|4 hr
|Mickey Mause Batt...
|1
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|14 hr
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|23 hr
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Tue
|Blooming Dale Butts
|17
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Tim McLean's mother calls it 'disturbing' Vince...
|Tue
|Bare Bum Bomb Squad
|6
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|Mon
|serendipittydo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC