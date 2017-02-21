Morgan County water tasting competition yields record numbers
Journal photo by Ron Agnir Bottles of water from around the world are shown on display at the 27th Berkeley Spring International Water Tasting Friday afternoon at the Country Inn in Berkelely Springs, from Thursday through Sunday. Judging categories were for the following: Best Municipal Water, of which there were more than 34 entries around the world; Best Purified Water, of which there were nine entries; Best Bottled Non-carbonated, of which there were 42 entries; Best Sparkling, of which there were 17 entries; and the 2017 People's Choice Package Design Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks
|5 hr
|Ikwl mo
|6
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|6 hr
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e...
|Sat
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
|Manitoba defence lawyers criticize proposal to ...
|Sat
|Handy Remand - La...
|1
|POSTMORTEMEDIA - GAHAN LAME is AGAINST IMMIGRAT...
|Feb 24
|MIGRATIONS for MI...
|1
|Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network ...
|Feb 24
|HYDRO MINIONS SING
|5
|MANITOBA -TIME to NATIONALIZE HYDRO !
|Feb 23
|Serenity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC