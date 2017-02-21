MJHL Announces Award Winners
OCN's Brady Keeper, a guy who has been called "a monster defenseman" by scouts who watch the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, has been named the 2017 MJHL most valuable player. Keeper, who will be off to play hockey at the University of Maine next season, has had a tremendous year leading the Blizzard back to the Top 3 in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks
|14 min
|Stanislaus burjev...
|2
|POSTMORTEMEDIA - GAHAN LAME is AGAINST IMMIGRAT...
|22 hr
|MIGRATIONS for MI...
|1
|Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network ...
|Fri
|HYDRO MINIONS SING
|5
|MANITOBA -TIME to NATIONALIZE HYDRO !
|Thu
|Serenity
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD !- The POWER-SMART PROGRAM !
|Thu
|Dean Wormer - Faber
|1
|POSTMORTEMEDIA - Fear Christianity MORE !
|Thu
|Juice Muslim Hater
|1
|Police renew call for help
|Thu
|Serenity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC