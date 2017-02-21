MJHL Announces Award Winners

MJHL Announces Award Winners

19 hrs ago Read more: My Manitoba.com

OCN's Brady Keeper, a guy who has been called "a monster defenseman" by scouts who watch the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, has been named the 2017 MJHL most valuable player. Keeper, who will be off to play hockey at the University of Maine next season, has had a tremendous year leading the Blizzard back to the Top 3 in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

