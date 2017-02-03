Missing 28-year-old might be in Winni...

Missing 28-year-old might be in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, police say

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: CBC News

Schibler is described as five feet, eight inches tall and roughly 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a goatee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e... 11 hr Buck Tooth - Cons... 3
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... 16 hr Republican Zombies 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Feb 3 PILASTERs Proskat... 3
News Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... Feb 3 OLIGARCHs RULE 3
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Feb 3 Sargent Renfrew D... 14
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... Feb 2 You Are Fired 18
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... Feb 1 Stop Statism 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,590,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC