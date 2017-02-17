Men wanted for late-night Starbucks h...

Men wanted for late-night Starbucks hospital shooting arrested

CBC News

Two suspects involved in a late-night shooting at a Starbucks in Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre last fall have been arrested. Winnipeg police say a 25-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting was caught after Mounties in Powerview, Man.

