Melting snow new danger for those fle...

Melting snow new danger for those fleeing to Canada from U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Asylum seekers crossing in the dead of night into Canada from the United States may face a new danger in coming weeks, as heavy snowpack melts in the flood-prone U.S. northern plains and province of Manitoba. The western Canadian province on Monday said the Red River, which runs from North Dakota and Minnesota north into Canada, poses a major flood risk this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border services sets up emergency trailer in Em... 1 hr Take that 5
HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ? 4 hr Hydro VP of Finance 2
HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX ! 4 hr Manitoba Taxpayer... 2
HYDRO FRAUD ! .. the POWER SMART PROGRAM ! 4 hr Bobo Brennan - Re... 2
HYDRO FRAUD ! CONAWHOPPER DAMN Not Approved ! 4 hr JJ CALE - Briton 2
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 9 hr Waikiki ripoff 7
News Distraught teen tries to Taser police officer 18 hr NO TRIALS for the... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC