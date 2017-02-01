Manitoba Imperial Seed facility nearl...

Manitoba Imperial Seed facility nearly complete

Kurt Shmon, president of Imperial Seed, recently reported that the Winnipeg-based seed processor is nearing completion of its new $8 million facility at CentrePort Canada - the fast growing inland terminal located near James Richardson International Airport. The girder-raising ceremony was held in mid-September 2016 and the building itself was 85 per cent complete in late January.

Manitoba

