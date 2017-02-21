Manitoba Hydro Project to strengthen reliability of electricity...
There are 1 comment on the Electric Energy Online story from Sunday Feb 19, titled Manitoba Hydro Project to strengthen reliability of electricity.... In it, Electric Energy Online reports that:
Manitoba Hydro is moving forward with building two transmission lines that will strengthen the reliability of southern Manitoba's electricity supply after receiving an Environment Act Licence from the Province of Manitoba on January 30. The St. Vital Transmission Complex includes a new 118-kilometre transmission line from St. Vital Station in southeast Winnipeg south to Letellier Station, just outside of Letellier, and a 35-kilometre transmission line from St. Vital Station to the La Verendrye Station southwest of Winnipeg near Oak Bluff. "Many of Manitoba Hydro's transmission lines and stations were built 40 or 50 years ago when the communities they serve were much smaller," said Kelvin Shepherd, Manitoba Hydro's President and CEO.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Monday Feb 20
WHAT a LOAD of CRAP !
HYDRO is Desperately Trying to PREPARE for PRIVATIZATION !
http://www.topix.com/ca/manitoba/2017/02/mani...
