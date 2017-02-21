Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-millio...

Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network modernization

There are 5 comments on the Journal of Commerce story from Yesterday, titled Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network modernization. In it, Journal of Commerce reports that:

Manitoba Hydro is in the midst of a nearly $445-million modernization of its network of substations in the city of Winnipeg. Under the aegis of the "20x20" initiative, the utility plans to reduce the number of overloaded stations to 20 per cent by 2020, said Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen.

HYDRO VP of CostaRica

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
$400 MILLION in BONUSES ..

$45 MILLION in Consultant Fees !

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !
BTW ...
Has Anyone ever found the Missing $400 Million from the KEYASK ?!
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !
HYDRO VP of Largesse

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
HYDRO VP of CostaRica wrote:
$400 MILLION in BONUSES ..

$45 MILLION in Consultant Fees !

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !
BTW ...
Has Anyone ever found the Missing $400 Million from the KEYASK ?!
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !
I am Cutting Bonus Cheques As We Speak !

Pip

Canada

#3 Yesterday
Oh wonderful. Every time Hydro is in the news, David Couture litters the forum with 20 threads of garbage.

Serenity in SelkirkMental

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 22 hrs ago
Pip wrote:
Oh wonderful. Every time Hydro is in the news, David Couture litters the forum with 20 threads of garbage.
Now You Got It !
The Public must be INFORMED of HYDRO MALFEASANCE'S !
HYDRO MINIONS SING

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 6 hrs ago
Serenity in SelkirkMental wrote:
Now You Got It !
The Public must be INFORMED of HYDRO MALFEASANCE'S !
The HYDRO Network of Bonus Receivers
Is BADLY In Need of an Updating !
So ..
HYDRO is Mailing a Brown Envelope to ALL Vice-Presidents and Minions !
With THIS Enclosure .. and a Bonus Cheque !

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxOviBI-8fc
Manitoba

