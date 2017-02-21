Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network modernization
There are 5 comments on the Journal of Commerce story from Yesterday, titled Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network modernization. In it, Journal of Commerce reports that:
Manitoba Hydro is in the midst of a nearly $445-million modernization of its network of substations in the city of Winnipeg. Under the aegis of the "20x20" initiative, the utility plans to reduce the number of overloaded stations to 20 per cent by 2020, said Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
$400 MILLION in BONUSES ..
$45 MILLION in Consultant Fees !
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !
BTW ...
Has Anyone ever found the Missing $400 Million from the KEYASK ?!
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Yesterday
I am Cutting Bonus Cheques As We Speak !
|
Canada
|
#3 Yesterday
Oh wonderful. Every time Hydro is in the news, David Couture litters the forum with 20 threads of garbage.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 22 hrs ago
Now You Got It !
The Public must be INFORMED of HYDRO MALFEASANCE'S !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#5 6 hrs ago
The HYDRO Network of Bonus Receivers
Is BADLY In Need of an Updating !
So ..
HYDRO is Mailing a Brown Envelope to ALL Vice-Presidents and Minions !
With THIS Enclosure .. and a Bonus Cheque !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MANITOBA -TIME to NATIONALIZE HYDRO !
|22 hr
|Serenity
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD !- The POWER-SMART PROGRAM !
|22 hr
|Dean Wormer - Faber
|1
|POSTMORTEMEDIA - Fear Christianity MORE !
|Thu
|Juice Muslim Hater
|1
|Police renew call for help
|Thu
|Serenity
|1
|Winnipeg police renew call for help in Marilyn ...
|Thu
|Pip
|3
|HYDRO UNVEILS Grand Plans for HYDRO !
|Wed
|HYDRO VP of Frogs
|3
|HYDRO VP's SING for NEW BONUSES !
|Wed
|Serenity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC