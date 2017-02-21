There are on the Journal of Commerce story from Yesterday, titled Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network modernization. In it, Journal of Commerce reports that:

Manitoba Hydro is in the midst of a nearly $445-million modernization of its network of substations in the city of Winnipeg. Under the aegis of the "20x20" initiative, the utility plans to reduce the number of overloaded stations to 20 per cent by 2020, said Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.