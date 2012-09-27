Manitoba defence lawyers criticize pr...

Manitoba defence lawyers criticize proposal to eliminate preliminary inquiries

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Glenn Joyal, of the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench, speaks to a reporter in Winnipeg on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
POSTMORTEMEDIA - GAHAN LAME is AGAINST IMMIGRAT... 5 hr MIGRATIONS for MI... 1
News Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network ... 12 hr HYDRO MINIONS SING 5
MANITOBA -TIME to NATIONALIZE HYDRO ! Thu Serenity 1
HYDRO FRAUD !- The POWER-SMART PROGRAM ! Thu Dean Wormer - Faber 1
POSTMORTEMEDIA - Fear Christianity MORE ! Thu Juice Muslim Hater 1
News Police renew call for help Thu Serenity 1
News Winnipeg police renew call for help in Marilyn ... Thu Pip 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC