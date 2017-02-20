Manitoba chief loses cousin while in Ottawa to discuss suicide crisis
Sheila North Wilson, grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, speaks to the parliamentary Indigenous affairs committee on Thursday. John Paul Tasker is a reporter in the CBC's Parliamentary bureau in Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|1 hr
|chugs are still POS
|2
|Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma...
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|Wed
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|The new underground railroad
|Wed
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Worried about Trump, asylum seekers braving the...
|Wed
|Retired Old Fooke...
|2
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|Wed
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|3
|Warning: Disturbing content closing in on a dis...
|Tue
|FREE VINCE LEAH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC