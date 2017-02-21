Man steals Jets collector items from downtown offices
A jersey similar to the one pictured here was stolen from a commercial business on Graham Avenue Monday, Winnipeg police said. Police are looking for a man they believe broke into a vehicle and commercial offices in downtown earlier this week and made off with rare Winnipeg Jets collector items.
