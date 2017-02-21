Major flood risk remains for Red, lower Assiniboine and other southern Manitoba rivers
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|17 min
|Siren
|5
|Border services sets up emergency trailer in Em...
|56 min
|Serenity Selkirk ...
|1
|City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks
|19 hr
|Ikwl mo
|6
|Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e...
|Sat
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
|Manitoba defence lawyers criticize proposal to ...
|Sat
|Handy Remand - La...
|1
|POSTMORTEMEDIA - GAHAN LAME is AGAINST IMMIGRAT...
|Feb 24
|MIGRATIONS for MI...
|1
|Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network ...
|Feb 24
|HYDRO MINIONS SING
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC