Maguire on board with Bill C-323
The member of Parliament for Brandon-Souris has voiced his support for Bill C-323, which would provide financial assistance for the restoration of heritage properties. Larry Maguire, who is also vice-chair of the Standing Committee for Canadian Heritage, said there is a strong public interest in the preservation of historic buildings, particularly as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|1 hr
|LOCK THEM UP
|1
|Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta...
|3 hr
|Conservative Cock...
|4
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|3 hr
|Broke Single Mom
|21
|Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for...
|Wed
|Black Lives Matter
|1
|HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX !
|Wed
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
|HYDRO HONCHO Expects Massive HYDRO Rate Increas...
|Wed
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX !
|Wed
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC