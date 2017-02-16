Maguire on board with Bill C-323

The member of Parliament for Brandon-Souris has voiced his support for Bill C-323, which would provide financial assistance for the restoration of heritage properties. Larry Maguire, who is also vice-chair of the Standing Committee for Canadian Heritage, said there is a strong public interest in the preservation of historic buildings, particularly as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday this year.

