Lower protein a problem in prairie soybeans

Read more: The Western Producer

A few buyers have expressed concerns about beans from Manitoba and Saskatchewan because protein levels in shipments have been below acceptable levels. Francois Labelle, Manitoba Pulse & Soybean Growers Association executive director, said the protein issue has come up at industry meetings this winter.

