Louis Riel song uses music to teach history

Facts about Louis Riel are told in a new song written by Calgary artist Rob Lennard Tomorrow is Louis Riel Day in Manitoba and if you're wondering why the day is a holiday, perhaps you'd like to listen to a new song about Riel released this week. Calgary artist and teacher Rob Lennard launched Louis Riel, Worthy of a Holiday! as a way to celebrate Riel, who he hold to high regard.

