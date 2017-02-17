Louis Riel song uses music to teach h...

Louis Riel song uses music to teach history

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Facts about Louis Riel are told in a new song written by Calgary artist Rob Lennard Tomorrow is Louis Riel Day in Manitoba and if you're wondering why the day is a holiday, perhaps you'd like to listen to a new song about Riel released this week. Calgary artist and teacher Rob Lennard launched Louis Riel, Worthy of a Holiday! as a way to celebrate Riel, who he hold to high regard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 3 hr Stop Statism 7
News Prescription drugs taken by screwdriver-wieldin... 5 hr indian schmindian 2
News Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ... 5 hr indian schmindian 5
News NICE to roll out first articulated double buses... 10 hr TICKET-GATE SCAMS 1
News First Nation chief calls for charges against la... 23 hr Langevin was right 10
HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ? Sat EXPORTS ALWAYS LOSE 1
HYDRO DEBT AVOIDED by PILASTER ! Sat TORYs BLAME NDP 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC