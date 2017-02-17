Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
Facts about Louis Riel are told in a new song written by Calgary artist Rob Lennard Tomorrow is Louis Riel Day in Manitoba and if you're wondering why the day is a holiday, perhaps you'd like to listen to a new song about Riel released this week. Calgary artist and teacher Rob Lennard launched Louis Riel, Worthy of a Holiday! as a way to celebrate Riel, who he hold to high regard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|7
|Prescription drugs taken by screwdriver-wieldin...
|5 hr
|indian schmindian
|2
|Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ...
|5 hr
|indian schmindian
|5
|NICE to roll out first articulated double buses...
|10 hr
|TICKET-GATE SCAMS
|1
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|23 hr
|Langevin was right
|10
|HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ?
|Sat
|EXPORTS ALWAYS LOSE
|1
|HYDRO DEBT AVOIDED by PILASTER !
|Sat
|TORYs BLAME NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC