Looking back - 1967: Tom-Boy Store is open for business

Thursday, Feb.6, 1947: A delegation composed of W.A. Howden, D.M.D. Geroge Rey and C. T. Pedlar presented petitions containing 130 signatures asking the council to submit a money bylaw to the ratepayers of the town to cover the cost of construction of a modern, up-to-date, 50 bed hospital on present hospital grounds. 60 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neepawa Press.