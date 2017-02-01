Just Watch ME! contest highlights success stories from those with disabilites
For overcoming barriers to equality in the workforce, these rural entrepreneurs deserve your clicks. The Just Watch ME! video contest through Community Futures, Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program, has entered the final phase.
