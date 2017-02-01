Judy Klassen: the now . . . and future liberal leader?
Today, she not only leads a political party but is seen as one of the most influential voices advocating for indigenous people in Manitoba. It wasn't an easy slog to get here for the interim provincial Liberal leader, who was in Brandon Jan. 25 for a series of meetings with community groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|18
|Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin...
|Wed
|Stop Statism
|3
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Wed
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liars
|2
|'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun...
|Jan 31
|Brian in Costa Rica
|1
|Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|Erring Selby Inde...
|14
|Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake...
|Jan 31
|TheGhostOf DonBayomi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC