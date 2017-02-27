Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
North Kildonan Community Players and the Dramatic Theatre Company have teamed up for their first co-production in Manitoba. The two long-serving Winnipeg based theatre groups will be presenting " Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat " this summer in Winnipeg.
