Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour D...

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

11 hrs ago

North Kildonan Community Players and the Dramatic Theatre Company have teamed up for their first co-production in Manitoba. The two long-serving Winnipeg based theatre groups will be presenting " Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat " this summer in Winnipeg.

Manitoba

