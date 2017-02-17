'It's a step toward self-sufficiency'

17 hrs ago Brandon Sun

Gloria Spence of the Aboriginal Chamber of Commerce signs a memorandum of understanding with Brandon Chamber of Commerce president Terry Burgess, wherein the local chamber commits to supporting aboriginal business development. Better known as "urban reserves," the City of Brandon is inching closer toward having a First Nation Urban Development Area within city limits.

