'It's a step toward self-sufficiency'
Gloria Spence of the Aboriginal Chamber of Commerce signs a memorandum of understanding with Brandon Chamber of Commerce president Terry Burgess, wherein the local chamber commits to supporting aboriginal business development. Better known as "urban reserves," the City of Brandon is inching closer toward having a First Nation Urban Development Area within city limits.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|6 hr
|chugs are still POS
|28
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|6 hr
|Serenity
|7
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Cops are Great
|23
|Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta...
|20 hr
|Conservative Cock...
|4
|Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for...
|Feb 15
|Black Lives Matter
|1
|HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX !
|Feb 15
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
|HYDRO HONCHO Expects Massive HYDRO Rate Increas...
|Feb 15
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
