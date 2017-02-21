'It's a really good feeling': Manitoba Yazidi community celebrates refugee resettlement plan
Nafiya Naso spent her childhood in a refugee camp in Syria before coming to Manitoba with her family about 16 years ago, so she knows the joy other Yazidis feel when they learn Canada will be their home. a "In that refugee camp there was nothing, absolutely nothing - living in that tent and having nothing to eat," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Council poised to approve call for public inqui...
|3 hr
|Obewan Katz
|1
|MILT SEAGULL DRIVE a Bad Road !
|3 hr
|JonathanLivingsto...
|1
|'It's like a war zone': businesses describe pot...
|3 hr
|Sammy Maudlin Katz
|3
|HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX !
|3 hr
|Assembly of Grand...
|2
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The POWER SMART PROGRAM !
|3 hr
|Hydro VP of Blowi...
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! .. GOURD STEAVES to BUY HYDRO !
|3 hr
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|2
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|3 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC