'It's a really good feeling': Manitoba Yazidi community celebrates refugee resettlement plan

1 hr ago

Nafiya Naso spent her childhood in a refugee camp in Syria before coming to Manitoba with her family about 16 years ago, so she knows the joy other Yazidis feel when they learn Canada will be their home. a "In that refugee camp there was nothing, absolutely nothing - living in that tent and having nothing to eat," she said.

