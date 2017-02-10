Investigator's report suggests Lake S...

Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ballots sold for up to $300

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ballots sold for up to $300.

A federal investigation into a complaint about election fraud in a flooded-out Manitoba First Nation alleges that some candidates bought mail-in ballots from community members. The 90-page report, obtained by CBC News on Friday, says an investigation into the June 2016 Lake St. Martin election has concluded some candidates were "corrupt in that they purchased mail-in ballots ... and may have committed perjury in addressing the appeal."

Erring Selby Independant

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
Lake St. Martin homes slated for demolition sold off instead
Allegations of vote buying on Lake St. Martin reserve, report says
Lake St. Martin house allegations false, says SCO leader
Manitoba

