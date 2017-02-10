There are on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ballots sold for up to $300. In it, CBC News reports that:

A federal investigation into a complaint about election fraud in a flooded-out Manitoba First Nation alleges that some candidates bought mail-in ballots from community members. The 90-page report, obtained by CBC News on Friday, says an investigation into the June 2016 Lake St. Martin election has concluded some candidates were "corrupt in that they purchased mail-in ballots ... and may have committed perjury in addressing the appeal."

