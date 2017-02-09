Investigation into fatal police shooting on Grant Avenue finished, details released at 11 a.m. CT
On Nov. 6, 2015, Mark Dicesare, 24, was shot after a police chase through Winnipeg streets ended near Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue. The IIU took over the investigation because it involved police.
