There are 3 comments on the The Toronto Star story from 20 hrs ago, titled In what world is it laughable to drive a bus for a living? Mallick. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:

What jobs are socially acceptable to Conservative MPs, Heather Mallick wonders after watching the appalling reaction to Liberal MP Amarjeet Sohi's former career. Amarjeet Sohi, minister of infrastructure and Liberal MP for Edmonton Mill Woods, was laughed at in the House of Commons by Conservative MPs when he mentioned that he was once a bus driver.

HydroDebt 50Billionby2020

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Saturday
I have always wanted to drive a City Bus.
I have University and three trades.
I still take College and University Courses. I am Retired.
I HAVE driven a School Bus on a Mine Site.
I have been an Ambulance Driver and First Responder.

WHO BETTER to Know Infrastructure than A Man who has been Part of it ?!
David or David is psycho

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Saturday
not a loser like you Coutu...

LRT Zoomer

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 Saturday
David is NOT a NARC at least !
Manitoba

