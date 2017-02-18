In what world is it laughable to drive a bus for a living? Mallick
There are 3 comments on the The Toronto Star story from 20 hrs ago, titled In what world is it laughable to drive a bus for a living? Mallick. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:
What jobs are socially acceptable to Conservative MPs, Heather Mallick wonders after watching the appalling reaction to Liberal MP Amarjeet Sohi's former career. Amarjeet Sohi, minister of infrastructure and Liberal MP for Edmonton Mill Woods, was laughed at in the House of Commons by Conservative MPs when he mentioned that he was once a bus driver.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Saturday
I have always wanted to drive a City Bus.
I have University and three trades.
I still take College and University Courses. I am Retired.
I HAVE driven a School Bus on a Mine Site.
I have been an Ambulance Driver and First Responder.
WHO BETTER to Know Infrastructure than A Man who has been Part of it ?!
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Saturday
not a loser like you Coutu...
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 Saturday
David is NOT a NARC at least !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|1
|Prescription drugs taken by screwdriver-wieldin...
|2 hr
|Will Bake Her
|3
|Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ...
|6 hr
|Stop Statism
|7
|Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus ...
|8 hr
|indian schmindian
|5
|NICE to roll out first articulated double buses...
|13 hr
|TICKET-GATE SCAMS
|1
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|Sat
|Langevin was right
|10
|HYDRO EXPORTS ! - HOW MUCH did WE LOSE ?
|Sat
|EXPORTS ALWAYS LOSE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC