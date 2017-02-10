'I'm in Winnipeg and I like it': Newcomer youth meet to talk job skills, challenges

The Newcomer Youth Civic Engagement Program at the N.E.E.D.S Centre is aimed to equip young people who are new to Canada with leadership skills. Tucked at the edge of Winnipeg's Exchange District, a classroom of teens was full of laughs on Saturday as participants joked, brainstormed and bonded at the latest meeting of a brand-new pilot program catering to newcomer youth.

