'I won't give up': Mom of missing Manitoba woman Lorlene Bone marks 1 year since disappearance
Lorlene Bone, 31, was last reported seen in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation on Feb. 29, 2016. Family and friends will mark the one year anniversary of her disappearance with a candle light vigil.
