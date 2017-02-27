'I think Winnipeg is home': Syrian refugee 1 year later
A year ago, as thousands of Syrian refugees started over in Canada, CBC got to know members of the Al Meslamani family as they began their new lives in Winnipeg. This is an update on their story.
