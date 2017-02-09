HyLife plant expansion helps Neepawa'...

HyLife plant expansion helps Neepawa's population boom

Overall, however, long-established trends prevailed, with Westman's larger centres more prone to population increases between the 2011 and 2016 counts than rural municipalities were. The largest proportional increase came out of the Town of Neepawa, which saw its population jump by 27 per cent.

Manitoba

