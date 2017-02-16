Heavy police presence, armoured vehicle on Ellice Avenue in Winnipeg
Winnipeg's Ellice Avenue is blocked off between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street with a heavy police presence on scene. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, multiple police cruisers and the WPS armoured vehicle could be seen on the street, along with several armed officers.
