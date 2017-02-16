Heavy police presence, armoured vehic...

Heavy police presence, armoured vehicle on Ellice Avenue in Winnipeg

Winnipeg's Ellice Avenue is blocked off between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street with a heavy police presence on scene. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, multiple police cruisers and the WPS armoured vehicle could be seen on the street, along with several armed officers.

Manitoba

