'He would have been squished' Pedestrian nearly hit by truck saved by passing driver
A truck hit the back of a car in Winnipeg on Saturday, moments after a pedestrian jumped out of the way after hearing a warning honk from a passing driver. A Winnipeg woman was told she saved a man's life Saturday morning, by honking her horn to let a pedestrian know he was about to be hit by a truck.
