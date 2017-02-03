Guns, drugs seized from Elmwood apartment, 6 people arrested
Six people are facing charges after police were called to an apartment building about a man possibly armed with a gun. Emergency personnel rushed to Midwinter Avenue at Brazier Street, in the Elmwood area of Winnipeg, just after noon on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma...
|2 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Mayor faces renewed pressure to remove Browaty ...
|2 hr
|WAB KINEW AUTHOR
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Bare Bum Bomb Squad
|19
|Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e...
|Sun
|Buck Tooth - Cons...
|3
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Sun
|Republican Zombies
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|Feb 3
|OLIGARCHs RULE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC