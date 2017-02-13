Ghanaian immigrants lose fingers fleeing US for Canada
After he was denied asylum in the U.S., Seidu Mohammed's fear of being deported to his native Ghana, where he believes he'd be killed or jailed, became so great that he set out in brutal winter conditions to cross illegally into Canada. Ghanain Mohammed and his friend lost all their fingers to frostbite after a 10-hour trek across fields of waist-high snow in sub-zero temperatures. Despite their injuries, the two men say they now feel safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|2 hr
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|3 hr
|Blooming Dale Butts
|17
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|AnyPhartz
|20
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|5 hr
|Prez of the Rez -...
|7
|Tim McLean's mother calls it 'disturbing' Vince...
|7 hr
|Bare Bum Bomb Squad
|6
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|23 hr
|serendipittydo
|5
|Greyhound passenger who beheaded, cannibalized ...
|Mon
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC