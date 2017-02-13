Ghanaian immigrants lose fingers flee...

Ghanaian immigrants lose fingers fleeing US for Canada

After he was denied asylum in the U.S., Seidu Mohammed's fear of being deported to his native Ghana, where he believes he'd be killed or jailed, became so great that he set out in brutal winter conditions to cross illegally into Canada.  Ghanain Mohammed and his friend lost all their fingers to frostbite after a 10-hour trek across fields of waist-high snow in sub-zero temperatures. Despite their injuries, the two men say they now feel safe.

Manitoba

