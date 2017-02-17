Get in the game with a craft lager
I haven't been a lager or pilsner fan since the mid-2000s but when watching a hockey game, a curling match or playing crokicurl at the Forks in Winnipeg, I get a craving for a lighter, crisper beer than my typical bitter-forward IPAs, my coffee and dark chocolate-forward porters and stouts or my citrusy, grainy and yeasty Belgian ales. Watching sports deserves a good, crisp beer and lagers tend to be the best choice each and every time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|RDL
|22
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|3 hr
|Truth
|27
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|4 hr
|MT Wallet
|4
|Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta...
|12 hr
|Conservative Cock...
|4
|Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for...
|Feb 15
|Black Lives Matter
|1
|HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX !
|Feb 15
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
|HYDRO HONCHO Expects Massive HYDRO Rate Increas...
|Feb 15
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC