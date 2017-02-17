Get in the game with a craft lager

Get in the game with a craft lager

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

I haven't been a lager or pilsner fan since the mid-2000s but when watching a hockey game, a curling match or playing crokicurl at the Forks in Winnipeg, I get a craving for a lighter, crisper beer than my typical bitter-forward IPAs, my coffee and dark chocolate-forward porters and stouts or my citrusy, grainy and yeasty Belgian ales. Watching sports deserves a good, crisp beer and lagers tend to be the best choice each and every time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 3 hr RDL 22
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 3 hr Truth 27
News First Nation chief calls for charges against la... 4 hr MT Wallet 4
News Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta... 12 hr Conservative Cock... 4
News Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for... Feb 15 Black Lives Matter 1
HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX ! Feb 15 HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
HYDRO HONCHO Expects Massive HYDRO Rate Increas... Feb 15 HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC