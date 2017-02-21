From Trump's America to Manitoba: Fol...

From Trump's America to Manitoba: Follow asylum seekers on a cold journey north

On the third weekend of February, Justin Giovannetti and photographer Ian Willms followed 22 asylum seekers who crossed the American border into Canada near the town of Emerson, Man. They are part of a growing tide who, fearful of increased security in the U.S. under the Trump administration, are risking their lives to go north Footprints of asylum seekers lead to the Canadian border, in Noyes, Minn.

