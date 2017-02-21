Fred Penner spreads nostalgic joy
Iconic Canadian performer, Fred Penner, started Stoke Fest off right on Saturday, when he performed classic hits such as Itsy Bitsy Spider, and The Cat Came Back. Penner had two shows that day, an all ages' show and a later performance for those seeking a night out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|2 hr
|KAPYONG IMMIGRANTS
|2
|Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e...
|17 hr
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
|Manitoba defence lawyers criticize proposal to ...
|20 hr
|Handy Remand - La...
|1
|City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks
|22 hr
|Pip
|4
|POSTMORTEMEDIA - GAHAN LAME is AGAINST IMMIGRAT...
|Fri
|MIGRATIONS for MI...
|1
|Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network ...
|Fri
|HYDRO MINIONS SING
|5
|MANITOBA -TIME to NATIONALIZE HYDRO !
|Feb 23
|Serenity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC