Fort McMurray homeowners to be compensated for hiked drywall duties
Finance Minister Bill Morneau announces changes to the drywall anti-dumping duties in response to scarcity and exceptional price increases for drywall in Fort McMurray, Alberta, on Monday February 27, 2017. Morneau announced the Federal Government will be lowering the duties and directing approximately $12 million generated by the tax to provide relief for Fort McMurray residents rebuilding after the wildfire as well as builders and contractors adversely affected by the higher drywall costs.
