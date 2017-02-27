Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensated for hiked drywall duties
Canada will slash anti-dumping duties on U.S. drywall imports after a trade panel ruled that maintaining levies imposed last fall would harm consumers and businesses, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Monday. At the same time, some of the roughly $12 million collected since the duties were imposed in September will go toward a compensation package for residents of Fort McMurray forced to rebuild their homes after wildfires tore through the community, Morneau said after he visited a residential neighbourhood in the northern Alberta city.
