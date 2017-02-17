Flames chase 9 from Winnipeg home, pe...

Flames chase 9 from Winnipeg home, pet bird rescued

CBC News

Nine people were forced from a burning home in Winnipeg's West End on Tuesday, while firefighters went in and rescued a pet bird. Fire crews were called to the 1A1 2-storey house on Victor Street, between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue, just before 3 a.m. Five children and four got out of the the home before firefighters arrived but they were unable to escape with the bird.

