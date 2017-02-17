Flames chase 9 from Winnipeg home, pet bird rescued
Nine people were forced from a burning home in Winnipeg's West End on Tuesday, while firefighters went in and rescued a pet bird. Fire crews were called to the 1A1 2-storey house on Victor Street, between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue, just before 3 a.m. Five children and four got out of the the home before firefighters arrived but they were unable to escape with the bird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|13 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|HYDRO FRAUD ! .. GOURD STEAVES to BUY HYDRO !
|16 hr
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|HYDRO - Natives Protest Naming of Riel Station !
|16 hr
|THREE POSTS HERE
|1
|TOPIX PAGE 1 for MORE HYDRO DEBT THREADS !
|16 hr
|CHICAGO FREE POWER
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The UNNECESSARY RIEL CONVERTER Re...
|16 hr
|CHICAGO FREE POWER
|2
|HYDRO ! - STOP Exporting Power to the U.S. !
|16 hr
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|2
|Manitoba Hydro Project to strengthen reliabilit...
|16 hr
|PILASTERs PRIVATEERs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC