Five stories today, including: Bus beheading, dead babies, Imam speech
RCMP officers investigate a crime that occurred on a Greyhound bus where one man was beheaded by another, Thursday morning, July 31, 2008 about 18km west of Portage La Prairie, Man. By now, Vince Li was supposed to get out for some fresh air.The man who beheaded and cannibalized another man on a Greyhound bus in 2008 was given the privilege months ago.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Indigenous place names collected in Ma...
|7 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Mayor faces renewed pressure to remove Browaty ...
|7 hr
|WAB KINEW AUTHOR
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Bare Bum Bomb Squad
|19
|Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e...
|Sun
|Buck Tooth - Cons...
|3
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Sun
|Republican Zombies
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|Feb 3
|OLIGARCHs RULE
|3
