First Nation chief calls for charges against lawyer who overcharged residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Cyril Desjarlais said he was happy to learn his lawyer, who was disbarred for overcharging his clients, was being investigated by police. The chief of a Manitoba First Nation says the lawyer who misappropriated nearly a million dollars from some of the community's most vulnerable and traumatized people should face criminal prosecution.
