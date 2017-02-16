First Nation chief calls for charges ...

First Nation chief calls for charges against lawyer who overcharged residential school survivors

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: CBC News

Residential school survivor Cyril Desjarlais said he was happy to learn his lawyer, who was disbarred for overcharging his clients, was being investigated by police. The chief of a Manitoba First Nation says the lawyer who misappropriated nearly a million dollars from some of the community's most vulnerable and traumatized people should face criminal prosecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta... 27 min Conservative Cock... 4
News Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '... 41 min Broke Single Mom 21
News Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for... Wed Black Lives Matter 1
HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX ! Wed HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
HYDRO HONCHO Expects Massive HYDRO Rate Increas... Wed HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX ! Wed HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
HYDRO FRAUD ! .. the POWER SMART PROGRAM ! Wed HydroDebt 50Billi... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,468 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC