Farmery Pink Lemonale a taste of summer

First Draught columnist Cody Lobreau says Farmery's Pink Lemonale, as a beer, is way too sweet, but as a cooler, it will sell well, like lemonade on a hot summer day. The folks over at RateBeer.com released their "best of" for Manitoba's best brewer, new brewer and best beer for 2016 on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.