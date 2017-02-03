Farm symposium is at convention center

The 26th annual Farm Women's Symposium will be March 8-10 at the Blue Water Convention Center in Port Huron Farm symposium is at Blue Water Convention Center The 26th annual Farm Women's Symposium will be March 8-10 at the Blue Water Convention Center in Port Huron Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2k3QYAZ The 26th annual Farm Women's Symposium will be March 8-10 at the Blue Water Convention Center in Port Huron. The keynote speaker will be Elaine Froese from Manitoba, Canada.

