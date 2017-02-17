Failed by the mental health system? Man accused in assault spree has lengthy criminal record
The man accused of assaulting seven people in three hours in downtown Winnipeg was homeless, diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been released from custody two weeks prior for similar attacks in Winnipeg and Brandon. Twelve days later, on Feb. 7, Fitzsimmons was arrested and charged with six counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and 24 counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
