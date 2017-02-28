There are on the 680News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to Canadians, focus groups tell feds. In it, 680News reports that:

Newcomers to Canada need to know about this country's shared values, and it's up to Canadians to teach them, participants in government-run focus groups on immigration told researchers last summer. The report into the results of five focus groups held across the country found that many participants were thoughtful about Canada's capacity to support and educate newcomers on "our laws, values and 'general way of doing things" to allow them to fit in.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.