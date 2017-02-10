Driver charged after hitting stopped RCMP cruiser near Brandon
A man from Edmonton has been charged after hitting a parked RCMP car while it was stopped at the site of another collision near Brandon, Man. On Saturday night, Brandon RCMP were parked on Highway 1, about 30 kilometres outside of the city, directing traffic as a tow truck assisted a pair of vehicles involved in a collision earlier in the day.
