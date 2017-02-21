Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA p...

Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-elect nominee -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CMA.ca

Dr. Gigi Osler has been selected by the members of Doctors Manitoba to be the nominee as president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association . Voting took place from February 1 to 22. The other candidates were Dr. Martha Ainslie, Dr. Marcia Anderson DeCoteau, Dr. Darcy Johnson and Dr. Shannon Prud'homme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMA.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Winnipeg To Fix 150 Streets & Sidewalks 1 hr Pot-Hole Road Crews 1
POSTMORTEMEDIA - GAHAN LAME is AGAINST IMMIGRAT... 18 hr MIGRATIONS for MI... 1
News Manitoba Hydro embarks on $445-million network ... Fri HYDRO MINIONS SING 5
MANITOBA -TIME to NATIONALIZE HYDRO ! Thu Serenity 1
HYDRO FRAUD !- The POWER-SMART PROGRAM ! Thu Dean Wormer - Faber 1
POSTMORTEMEDIA - Fear Christianity MORE ! Thu Juice Muslim Hater 1
News Police renew call for help Thu Serenity 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC