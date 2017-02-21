Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-elect nominee -
Dr. Gigi Osler has been selected by the members of Doctors Manitoba to be the nominee as president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association . Voting took place from February 1 to 22. The other candidates were Dr. Martha Ainslie, Dr. Marcia Anderson DeCoteau, Dr. Darcy Johnson and Dr. Shannon Prud'homme.
