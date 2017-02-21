Distraught teen tries to Taser police officer
A Winnipeg police officer narrowly missed being Tasered in the face during an altercation with a 19-year-old suspect. Winnipeg police say an officer narrowly missed being Tasered in the face by a suspect who took the weapon from police during a scuffle.
