Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada
In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, from left, Rita Chahal, Executive Director of Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, Greg Janzen, Reeve of Emerson-Franklin, Tara Seel, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Jeryn Peters, Canada Border Services Agency Chief of Operations Emerson speak to media after a town hall meeting in Emerson, Manitoba. America's neighbor to the north is increasingly being seen as a haven for asylum seekers turned away by the U.S. And some are willing to risk a walk across the border in dangerous cold to get there.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim McLean's mother calls it 'disturbing' Vince...
|4 hr
|Pip
|5
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Pharticle
|16
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|6 hr
|chugs are still pos
|10
|'I want to die,' 2-year-old refugee said during...
|8 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|13 hr
|serendipittydo
|5
|Greyhound passenger who beheaded, cannibalized ...
|19 hr
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|4
|Investigator's report suggests Lake St. Martin ...
|Feb 11
|KHANS IN Lake St ...
|2
