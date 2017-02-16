Culture Report: Heuchera Northern Exposure Series
This tissue-cultured series of heuchera boasts extremely hardy, rust-resistant, mounding plants with richly colored, rounded leaves under lovely inflorescences. For a company whose name is synonymous with heuchera, it can become a challenge to introduce something new under the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenhouse Product News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Nation chief calls for charges against la...
|1 hr
|LOCK THEM UP
|1
|Popular dim sum spot closed after mouse infesta...
|3 hr
|Conservative Cock...
|4
|Canada: Psycho Who Beheaded Man Does Not Pose '...
|3 hr
|Broke Single Mom
|21
|Save the date: Steinbach Pride posts invite for...
|Wed
|Black Lives Matter
|1
|HYDRO - RACISTS POSTS ALLOWED in MANITOBA TOPIX !
|Wed
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
|HYDRO HONCHO Expects Massive HYDRO Rate Increas...
|Wed
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! - HYDRO is just ANOTHER WAY to TAX !
|Wed
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC